Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 53554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $771,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

