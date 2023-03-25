Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 14,960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

