Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 2,268 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.65 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

