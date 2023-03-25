Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 368 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,211,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $183.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $249.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.