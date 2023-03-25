Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires Shares of 3,559 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

