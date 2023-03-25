Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

CB stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

