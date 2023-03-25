Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

