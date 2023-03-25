Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,956 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

