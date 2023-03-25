Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 65 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $432.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.12 and a 200 day moving average of $412.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.56, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.