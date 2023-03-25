Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Shares of 13,944 Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEN opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

