Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

