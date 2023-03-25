Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald's news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

