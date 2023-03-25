Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

