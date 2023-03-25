Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $183.55 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $249.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.