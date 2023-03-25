Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.