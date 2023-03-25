Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $152,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.