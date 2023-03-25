Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $203,000 Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 166.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $869.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.