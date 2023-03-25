Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.