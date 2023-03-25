Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $353,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

