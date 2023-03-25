Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $353,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.



