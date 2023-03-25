Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $525,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

