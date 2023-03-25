Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

