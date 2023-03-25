Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $299,000 in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

About Gen Digital

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $28.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

