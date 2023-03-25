Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,473 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

