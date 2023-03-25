Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 3,245 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NCR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in NCR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NCR Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NCR opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.