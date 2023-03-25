Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 3,245 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 386,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

