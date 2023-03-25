Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 360 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 318.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

MSI stock opened at $271.68 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.07 and its 200 day moving average is $253.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

