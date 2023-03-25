Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 488 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

