Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 795 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,886,000 after buying an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,931,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,163,000 after buying an additional 440,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in THOR Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,346,000 after buying an additional 291,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,740,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,812,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THO opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

