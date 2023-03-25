Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
Shares of TRI opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.88. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
