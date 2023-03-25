Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

