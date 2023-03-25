Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

NYSE XYL opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

