Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,552,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $94.37 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

