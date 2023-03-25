Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.26 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

