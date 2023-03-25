Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

