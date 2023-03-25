Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

