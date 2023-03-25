Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,372 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $80.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.02%.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

