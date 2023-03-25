Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 172 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $185.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

