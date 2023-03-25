Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,847 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $31,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NGG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.86) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.14) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.
National Grid Trading Up 1.6 %
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
