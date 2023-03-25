Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 302 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

