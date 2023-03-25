Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 4,139 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $30.85 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $549.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

