Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE ED opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

