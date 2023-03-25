Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Acquires A$9,786,400.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey purchased 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$9,786,400.00 ($6,568,053.69).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Gerald Harvey purchased 267,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.72 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of A$993,507.00 ($666,783.22).

On Monday, March 13th, Gerald Harvey acquired 2,426,235 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$9,256,086.53 ($6,212,138.61).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Gerald Harvey acquired 3,100,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$11,838,900.00 ($7,945,570.47).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,814,248.32).

On Thursday, March 9th, Gerald Harvey acquired 620,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.86 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,606,590.60).

On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,691,288.59).

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.