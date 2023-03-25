HC Wainwright Comments on Galera Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Galera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

In other news, CEO Mel Sorensen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,044 shares in the company, valued at $557,833.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

