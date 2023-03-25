HC Wainwright Downgrades Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) to Neutral

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

CNTX stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Featured Stories

