Head-To-Head Analysis: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -13.59% -28.83% -13.27% GAN -43.18% -14.64% -11.30%

Volatility and Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $989.68 million 0.03 -$31.35 million ($0.95) -1.72 GAN $135.01 million 0.40 -$30.59 million ($1.38) -0.93

This table compares Jianpu Technology and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jianpu Technology and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50

GAN has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 161.63%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

GAN beats Jianpu Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

(Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang, and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.