Head-To-Head Comparison: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) & CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and CBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $158.39 million 2.16 $49.82 million $2.04 7.00 CBB Bancorp $93.26 million 1.16 $27.92 million $2.66 3.85

Analyst Ratings

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carter Bankshares and CBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.80%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 27.55% 14.70% 1.19% CBB Bancorp 29.94% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats CBB Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through 9 full-service branches and 1 limited-service branch in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and 5 loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

