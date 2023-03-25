Head-To-Head Comparison: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL)

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netcapital and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $5.48 million 1.15 $3.50 million $0.52 2.00 loanDepot $1.14 billion 0.46 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -0.95

Profitability

Netcapital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Netcapital and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41% loanDepot -21.74% -40.39% -5.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Netcapital and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Netcapital.

Summary

Netcapital beats loanDepot on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

(Get Rating)

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

