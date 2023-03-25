Head-To-Head Comparison: Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) versus Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 47.19% 9.27% 4.17% Northern Star Investment Corp. IV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Northern Star Investment Corp. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. IV.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $1.63 7.40 Northern Star Investment Corp. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. IV.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Northern Star Investment Corp. IV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

