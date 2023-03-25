Head to Head Comparison: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) & Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Inflection Point Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Inflection Point Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 36.49 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -1.43 Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inflection Point Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Orbit.

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Virgin Orbit and Inflection Point Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,212.34%. Inflection Point Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inflection Point Acquisition beats Virgin Orbit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.